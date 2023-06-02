Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: New investigation reveals damning details about preventable drownings

By Amnesty International
Reacting to a new investigation from Lighthouse Reports that reveals new details about the February shipwreck of Steccato di Cutro in Italy, which resulted in the death of at least 94 people despite EU Border Agency Frontex and Italian authorities being aware they were in danger, Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office, […] The post Italy: New investigation reveals damning details about preventable drownings appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rwanda: Alleged Genocide Mastermind Arrested
~ How technology has entrenched the authoritarian electoral practice of controlling political choice in Kenya's democracy
~ 'Nature's own Ozempic' or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?
~ Think of solar panels more like apple trees – we need a fairer approach for what we use and sell
~ Saudi Arabia Executes Two Shi’a Bahrainis on Terrorism Charges
~ ‘I am worried that my work will put someone in jail': Interview with Zunzi, iconic Hong Kong cartoonist
~ Iran: Prisons turned into killing fields as drug-related executions almost triple this year
~ The war in Ukraine is escalating and New Zealand will not escape the consequences
~ Drivers and pedestrians are unsure who gives way at stop signs. A simple rule change can end this dangerous confusion
~ Native raspberries, limes and geraniums: how did these curious plants end up in Australia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter