Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Alleged Genocide Mastermind Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image 1994 Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema appears in the Cape Town Magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, May 26, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Nic Bothma (Nairobi) – The arrest of Fulgence Kayishema is an important milestone in the search for justice for crimes committed during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Human Rights Watch said today. His due process and fair trial rights should be guaranteed so that justice can be delivered. Kayishema had been evading justice since 2001, until his arrest on May 24, 2023, in South Africa. He is alleged to have planned the killings…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
