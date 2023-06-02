'Nature's own Ozempic' or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?
By Tina Hinton, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, University of Sydney
Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Rebecca Roubin, Lecturer of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Influencers have been enthusiastically claiming its success in helping them lose weight, with their posts viewed by millions. You might be surprised what the evidence shows.
