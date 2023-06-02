Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia Executes Two Shi’a Bahrainis on Terrorism Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2011 Human Rights Watch Two Bahraini Shi’a men have been executed in Saudi Arabia following what Amnesty International described as a “grossly unfair trial” on terrorism-related charges. Jaafar Sultan and Sadeq Thamer were arrested in May 2015 and held incommunicado for more than three months, according to Amnesty International. The charges were related to allegations of smuggling explosives inside Saudi Arabia and participating in protests in Bahrain. The two Bahrainis were tried and sentenced to death in Saudi’s notorious Specialized Criminal Court in October 2021…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
