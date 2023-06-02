Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I am worried that my work will put someone in jail': Interview with Zunzi, iconic Hong Kong cartoonist

By inmediahk.net
In the past eight months, Zunzi has been repeatedly "pinned down" by different government departments, accusing him of "inciting public discontent with the government," "defaming the police force," "making biased, misleading and false claims," and more.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Prisons turned into killing fields as drug-related executions almost triple this year
~ The war in Ukraine is escalating and New Zealand will not escape the consequences
~ Drivers and pedestrians are unsure who gives way at stop signs. A simple rule change can end this dangerous confusion
~ Native raspberries, limes and geraniums: how did these curious plants end up in Australia?
~ How should Australia capitalise on AI while reducing its risks? It's time to have your say
~ Australian Defence Force must ensure the findings against Ben Roberts-Smith are not the end of the story
~ Arvin, California: Lost futures, past hopes, deferred promises
~ New anti-transgender laws will hurt Indigenous peoples’ rights and religious expression
~ Five things to know about Drag Queen Story Time
~ Friday essay: Private Leo, my imaginary father
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter