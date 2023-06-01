Drivers and pedestrians are unsure who gives way at stop signs. A simple rule change can end this dangerous confusion
By Geoffrey Browne, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Design, The University of Melbourne
Jonathan Flower, Research Fellow, Centre for Transport and Society, University of the West of England
Some councils have installed zebra crossings at selected T-intersections, where they do improve safety. The problem is they also add to the existing confusion at other intersections.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 1st 2023