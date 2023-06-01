Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Native raspberries, limes and geraniums: how did these curious plants end up in Australia?

By Gregory Moore, Senior Research Associate, School of Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, The University of Melbourne
While plants can’t walk, they can certainly travel. Some species have travelled vast distances over millennia, moving by different and varied modes.

Some found new habitats when the continent they were riding on slowly crashed into another. Others went on perilous ocean going journeys – think of coconuts washing up on new island shores. Others still have been carried as seeds by birds or other animals – including us.

Many have now become local, endemic to their region of Australia. Some may surprise you.

Native nuts – how macadamia trees began


Early…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The war in Ukraine is escalating and New Zealand will not escape the consequences
~ Drivers and pedestrians are unsure who gives way at stop signs. A simple rule change can end this dangerous confusion
~ How should Australia capitalise on AI while reducing its risks? It's time to have your say
~ Australian Defence Force must ensure the findings against Ben Roberts-Smith are not the end of the story
~ Arvin, California: Lost futures, past hopes, deferred promises
~ New anti-transgender laws will hurt Indigenous peoples’ rights and religious expression
~ Five things to know about Drag Queen Story Time
~ Friday essay: Private Leo, my imaginary father
~ People with disability face barriers to sexual and reproductive health care. New recommendations are only the start
~ Why does my dog eat grass? And when is it not safe for them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter