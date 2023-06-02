Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Prisons turned into killing fields as drug-related executions almost triple this year

By Amnesty International
Iranian authorities have executed at least 173 people convicted of drug-related offences this year after systematically unfair trials, nearly three times more than this time last year, Amnesty International said today. Executions for drug-related offences make up two thirds of all the executions carried out in Iran in the first five months of 2023 and […] The post Iran: Prisons turned into killing fields as drug-related executions almost triple this year appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I am worried that my work will put someone in jail': Interview with Zunzi, iconic Hong Kong cartoonist
~ The war in Ukraine is escalating and New Zealand will not escape the consequences
~ Drivers and pedestrians are unsure who gives way at stop signs. A simple rule change can end this dangerous confusion
~ Native raspberries, limes and geraniums: how did these curious plants end up in Australia?
~ How should Australia capitalise on AI while reducing its risks? It's time to have your say
~ Australian Defence Force must ensure the findings against Ben Roberts-Smith are not the end of the story
~ Arvin, California: Lost futures, past hopes, deferred promises
~ New anti-transgender laws will hurt Indigenous peoples’ rights and religious expression
~ Five things to know about Drag Queen Story Time
~ Friday essay: Private Leo, my imaginary father
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter