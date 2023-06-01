Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New anti-transgender laws will hurt Indigenous peoples’ rights and religious expression

By Rosalyn R. LaPier, Professor of History, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
An Indigenous scholar writes that Indigenous peoples have historically recognized multiple gender identities, which they believe are a result of divine intervention.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arvin, California: Lost futures, past hopes, deferred promises
~ Five things to know about Drag Queen Story Time
~ Friday essay: Private Leo, my imaginary father
~ People with disability face barriers to sexual and reproductive health care. New recommendations are only the start
~ Why does my dog eat grass? And when is it not safe for them?
~ 30 years of winning love by daylight: why audiences are still obsessed with Sailor Moon
~ I need a flu shot and a COVID booster. Can I get them at the same time?
~ Holograms and AI can bring performers back from the dead – but will the fans keep buying it?
~ 'Blue balls': There’s no evidence they’re harmful, and they shouldn’t be used to pressure partners into sex
~ Intergenerational Day: How bringing different generations together can support our mental well-being
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter