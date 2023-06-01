Tolerance.ca
Marriage Equality Gets a Boost in South Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants march during a Pride event in support of LGBT rights in Seoul, South Korea on June 1, 2019. © 2019 Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Image Lawmakers in South Korea have introduced legislation that would extend the right to marry to same-sex couples. This important legislation would finally enshrine the rights of same-sex couples in the country. The bill would amend the gendered definition of marriage in the country’s civil code, allowing same-sex couples to marry and extending them the same rights and benefits afforded to heterosexual married couples. Meanwhile, the…


© Human Rights Watch -
