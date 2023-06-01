Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Concrete UN Security Council Action Needed

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – The United Nations Security Council should take stronger steps to reverse the rapidly deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Sudan, Human Rights Watch said today. During the Security Council discussion on June 2, 2023 to renew the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), all council members, including the three African members, should support increased human rights monitoring, targeted sanctions, and an arms embargo against the warring parties.   “The UN Security Council needs to increase its pressure on the warring parties in Sudan to end violations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arvin, California: Lost futures, past hopes, deferred promises
~ New anti-transgender laws will hurt Indigenous peoples’ rights and religious expression
~ Five things to know about Drag Queen Story Time
~ Friday essay: Private Leo, my imaginary father
~ People with disability face barriers to sexual and reproductive health care. New recommendations are only the start
~ Why does my dog eat grass? And when is it not safe for them?
~ 30 years of winning love by daylight: why audiences are still obsessed with Sailor Moon
~ I need a flu shot and a COVID booster. Can I get them at the same time?
~ Holograms and AI can bring performers back from the dead – but will the fans keep buying it?
~ 'Blue balls': There’s no evidence they’re harmful, and they shouldn’t be used to pressure partners into sex
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter