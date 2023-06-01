Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘The task of achieving transitional justice in Taiwan remains unfinished': Interview with writer C.J. Anderson-Wu

By Filip Noubel
Taiwanese translator turned anglophone writer C. J. Anderson-Wu explains in an interview how the need to convey Taiwan's experience of military dictatorship made her pick English as a creative language.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
