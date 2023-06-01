Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Drugs that melt away pounds still present more questions than answers, but Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro could be key tools in reducing the obesity epidemic

By Wesley Dudgeon, Professor of Exercise Science and Interim Dean of the School of Health Sciences, College of Charleston
Anti-obesity medications are becoming the go-to treatment for weight loss. But drugs alone may not provide the same benefits as lifestyle choices like exercise and a healthy diet.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
