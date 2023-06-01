Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Join Amnesty Tech at RightsCon 2023

By Amnesty International
At Amnesty Tech we believe technology should put people and human rights first, and we’ve plugged hackers, coders, data scientists and technologists into our team to help achieve this. We investigate. We campaign. We work to change policy. We fight for justice. We hold the powerful to account. We’re setting the agenda for the future […] The post Join Amnesty Tech at RightsCon 2023 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The task of achieving transitional justice in Taiwan remains unfinished': Interview with writer C.J. Anderson-Wu
~ Drugs that melt away pounds still present more questions than answers, but Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro could be key tools in reducing the obesity epidemic
~ Europe has lost over half a billion birds in 40 years. The single biggest cause? Pesticides and fertilisers
~ Listen: Trans scholar and activist explains why trans rights are under attack
~ Ukraine: Over 1,500 children killed or injured, concern rises over forced transfers
~ Ukraine: Russian missile attacks kill a child on International Children’s Day
~ Australia Court Backs Media Reporting on Soldier Killings in Afghanistan
~ Why UK inflation is so high compared to EU and US and what to do about it
~ 'Across the Spider-Verse' and the Latino legacy of Spider-Man
~ Israeli protesters fear for the future of their country's precarious LGBTQ rights revolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter