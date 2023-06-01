Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Court Backs Media Reporting on Soldier Killings in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Ben Roberts-Smith departs the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney, June 9, 2021.  © 2021 Sam Mooy/Getty Images An Australian court has sided with three newspapers in a defamation suit brought by former Australian Special Forces soldier Ben Roberts-Smith over coverage of the murders of civilians during the armed conflict in Afghanistan. The case is a victory for public interest journalism and the role it plays in bringing important issues to light. The court found the media outlets had “established substantial or contextual truth of allegations of murders of unarmed…


