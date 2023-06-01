Tolerance.ca
Drugs that melt away pounds present more questions than answers, but they could be a key tool in reducing the obesity epidemic

By Wesley Dudgeon, Professor of Exercise Science and Interim Dean of the School of Health Sciences, College of Charleston
Anti-obesity medications are becoming the go-to treatment for weight loss. But drugs alone may not provide the same benefits as lifestyle choices like exercise and a healthy diet.The Conversation


© The Conversation
