Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reparations over formerly enslaved people has a long history: 4 essential reads on why the idea remains unresolved

By Howard Manly, Race + Equity Editor, The Conversation US
Former enslaved persons have never received a dime for their labor. Nor have their descendants received reparations for the legacy of slavery. Should the descendants be paid? By whom and how much?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
