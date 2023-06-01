Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are rich people more intelligent? Here's what the science says

By Giovanni Sala, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Liverpool
Fernand Gobet, Professorial Research Fellow of Psychology, London School of Economics and Political Science
From White Lotus to Succession, there’s high demand for television dramas about the super rich. The characters on these shows are typically portrayed as entitled, hollow and sad. But they aren’t necessarily depicted as unintelligent. So are rich people rich because they are smart?

In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, this question goes beyond scientific curiosity and touches something deeper.

If people’s net worth were only the consequence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
