Billions is spent on cancer research globally – but is it money well spent?
By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
Ramsey Cutress, Professor, Breast Surgery, University of Southampton
Stuart McIntosh, Clinical Reader in Surgical Oncology, Queen's University Belfast
In 2020, 19 million people around the world received a cancer diagnosis. By 2040, that number is expected to reach 28 million. Poorer countries will be especially hard hit, with an increasing number of cases and more deaths, compared with richer countries.
Cancer research is vital to helping ease this global burden, but where and how research money is spent doesn’t always match with where and how help is needed. To get…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 1st 2023