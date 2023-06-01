Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's power blackouts: solutions lie in solar farms and battery storage at scale, and an end to state monopoly

By David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria
South Africa could end power blackouts if it implemented a plan to balance renewable energy capacity, time-of-use tariffs and ended the power utility’s monopoly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why UK inflation is so high compared to EU and US and what to do about it
~ 'Across the Spider-Verse' and the Latino legacy of Spider-Man
~ Israeli protesters fear for the future of their country's precarious LGBTQ rights revolution
~ Drugs that melt away pounds present more questions than answers, but they could be a key tool in reducing the obesity epidemic
~ Invasive lionfish have spread south from the Caribbean to Brazil, threatening ecosystems and livelihoods
~ War in Ukraine might give the Chinese yuan the boost it needs to become a major global currency -- and be a serious contender against the US dollar
~ Reparations over formerly enslaved people has a long history: 4 essential reads on why the idea remains unresolved
~ I study migrants traveling through Mexico to the US, and saw how they follow news of dangers – but are not deterred
~ Getting Social Security on a more stable path is hard but essential – 2 experts suggest a way forward
~ Governments and environmental groups are turning to international courts to address the impacts of climate change — podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter