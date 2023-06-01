Tolerance.ca
Harry Oppenheimer biography shows the South African mining magnate’s hand in economic policies

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
In Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty, his outstanding biography of the South African mining magnate who died in 2000, Michael Cardo shows that there is still mileage to be made in the study of dead white males who played a role in the making of South Africa. Based on a remarkable depth of research, it is written in an elegant style which makes for a delightfully easy read.

It is rendered the more impressive by the author's deep conversance with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
