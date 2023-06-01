Tolerance.ca
How food insecurity affects people's rights to choose whether or not to have children, and how they parent

By Jasmine Fledderjohann, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Lancaster University
Maureen Owino, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Sophie Patterson, Clinical Lecturer in Public Health, Lancaster University
Everyone should have the right to have, or not have, a child and to parent with dignity in a safe environment – but food insecurity makes this difficult.The Conversation


© The Conversation
