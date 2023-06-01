Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does high immigration mean for the government's popularity? What data on voting habits tells us

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
The news from the Office of National Statistics that net migration reached a record high of 606,000 in 2022 is likely to have embarrassed the government, particularly the home secretary, Suella Braverman. For years, successive prime ministers have promised reductions in net migration, but without much success in delivering them.

But do these numbers actually mean anything for a government hoping to win an election?

The public…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
