Human Rights Observatory

Switzerland: Amendment to rape law is “historic victory for human rights”

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s decision by Switzerland’s National Council that amends current legislation and recognizes in law that ‘sex against the will of another person’ is rape, Cyrielle Huguenot, Amnesty International’s Head of Women’s Rights in Switzerland, said: “Today’s vote is a historic victory not just for those campaigners who have worked tirelessly to see this […] The post Switzerland: Amendment to rape law is “historic victory for human rights” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
