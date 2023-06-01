Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: European Parliament’s vote for new corporate due diligence legislation should strengthen human rights

By Amnesty International
The European Parliament today voted in favour of a draft bill governing the responsibilities of corporations towards human rights and the environment, known as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. The post EU: European Parliament’s vote for new corporate due diligence legislation should strengthen human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
