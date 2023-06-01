Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden history of China’s protest movement

By Amnesty International
4 June, 1989 is etched into history as the day the Chinese authorities ruthlessly stamped out peaceful protest. Chinese troops shot dead hundreds, if not thousands, of people who had taken to the streets in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to call for political reforms. No one knows the true number of fatalities, as any […] The post The hidden history of China’s protest movement appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
