Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Ethnic Cleansing Persists Under Tigray Truce

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people from Western Tigray stand outside a school where they are sheltering in Mekele, Ethiopia, February 24, 2021. © 2021 EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images Local authorities and Amhara forces in Western Tigray Zone in northern Ethiopia have continued an ethnic cleansing campaign against Tigrayans since the November 2, 2022, truce agreement. The Ethiopian government should suspend, investigate, and appropriately prosecute security forces and officials implicated in serious rights abuses in Western Tigray. International law provides that people forcibly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Liberal MP Bridget Archer urges other moderates to speak up as she presses for party change
~ In the Caribbean, World Parrot Day strives to raise awareness about the many threatened endemic species
~ China: Acknowledge Tiananmen Massacre
~ Margaret Easterbrook joins The Conversation as Business Editor
~ No, AI probably won’t kill us all – and there’s more to this fear campaign than meets the eye
~ A new virtual museum reveals 600 million years of Australian fossils in unprecedented 3D detail
~ How raising tobacco taxes can save lives and cut poverty across the Asia-Pacific
~ The antithesis of healing: the AFL turns away from truth-telling again, ending Hawthorn investigation
~ House approval of debt ceiling deal a triumph of the political center
~ The first line of vaccines was highly effective at restricting COVID-19’s damage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter