Human Rights Observatory

In the Caribbean, World Parrot Day strives to raise awareness about the many threatened endemic species

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Within the region, the capture and sale of parrots for the illegal pet trade is the greatest threat, followed by habitat loss because of deforestation for housing, tourism, and agriculture.


© Global Voices -
