Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, AI probably won’t kill us all – and there’s more to this fear campaign than meets the eye

By Michael Timothy Bennett, PhD Student, School of Computing, Australian National University
I study artificial general intelligence, and I believe the ongoing fearmongering is at least partially attributable to large AI developers’ financial interests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the Caribbean, World Parrot Day strives to raise awareness about the many threatened endemic species
~ China: Acknowledge Tiananmen Massacre
~ Margaret Easterbrook joins The Conversation as Business Editor
~ A new virtual museum reveals 600 million years of Australian fossils in unprecedented 3D detail
~ How raising tobacco taxes can save lives and cut poverty across the Asia-Pacific
~ The antithesis of healing: the AFL turns away from truth-telling again, ending Hawthorn investigation
~ House approval of debt ceiling deal a triumph of the political center
~ The first line of vaccines was highly effective at restricting COVID-19’s damage
~ Daniel Penny's GiveSendGo campaign: Crowdfunding primarily benefits the most privileged
~ Did 'wokeness' cancel Police Ten 7? New research suggests racial stereotyping was the real culprit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter