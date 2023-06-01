Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new virtual museum reveals 600 million years of Australian fossils in unprecedented 3D detail

By Alice Clement, Research Associate in the College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Aaron Camens, Lecturer in Palaeontology, Flinders University
Jacob van Zoelen, PhD Candidate, Flinders University
Palaeontology is the study of evolution and prehistoric life, usually preserved as fossils in rocks. It combines aspects of geology with biology and many other scientific disciplines.

But a lot of palaeontology really is about rocks. For 200 years, hammers and chisels have been some of its most commonly used tools.

However, advances in modern scanning technology are revolutionising the way we do palaeontology. Precise scans of the internal and external features of fossils let…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
