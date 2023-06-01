A new virtual museum reveals 600 million years of Australian fossils in unprecedented 3D detail
By Alice Clement, Research Associate in the College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Aaron Camens, Lecturer in Palaeontology, Flinders University
Jacob van Zoelen, PhD Candidate, Flinders University
Palaeontology is the study of evolution and prehistoric life, usually preserved as fossils in rocks. It combines aspects of geology with biology and many other scientific disciplines.
But a lot of palaeontology really is about rocks. For 200 years, hammers and chisels have been some of its most commonly used tools.
However, advances in modern scanning technology are revolutionising the way we do palaeontology. Precise scans of the internal and external features of fossils let…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 31, 2023