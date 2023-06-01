The antithesis of healing: the AFL turns away from truth-telling again, ending Hawthorn investigation
By Matthew Klugman, Research Fellow, Institute for Health & Sport, member of the Community, Identity and Displacement Research Network, and Co-convenor of the Olympic Research Network, Victoria University
Tracey Cooper, Senior Lecturer and PhD student, Victoria University
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains mention of the Stolen Generations.
On April 18, a Ngarra Jarra Noun Healing Ceremony was held to mark the 30th anniversary of the most famous response to racism in the Australian Football League – the moment Noongar man Nicky Winmar lifted his top, pointed to his skin and declared that he was Black and proud. The Indigenous-led ceremony was a deeply moving instance of community care, love and solidarity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 31, 2023