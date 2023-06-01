Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Acknowledge Tiananmen Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Liu Xiaobo addresses the crowd at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, May 1, 1989. © 1989 Getty Images/ David Turnley (New York) – Chinese authorities are increasing efforts to erase memories of the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square Massacre in Beijing while people across the globe commemorate the event, Human Rights Watch said today. The Chinese government should acknowledge responsibility for the mass killing of pro-democracy demonstrators and provide redress for victims and family members. “The Chinese government continues to evade accountability for the decades-old Tiananmen…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the Caribbean, World Parrot Day strives to raise awareness about the many threatened endemic species
~ Margaret Easterbrook joins The Conversation as Business Editor
~ No, AI probably won’t kill us all – and there’s more to this fear campaign than meets the eye
~ A new virtual museum reveals 600 million years of Australian fossils in unprecedented 3D detail
~ How raising tobacco taxes can save lives and cut poverty across the Asia-Pacific
~ The antithesis of healing: the AFL turns away from truth-telling again, ending Hawthorn investigation
~ House approval of debt ceiling deal a triumph of the political center
~ The first line of vaccines was highly effective at restricting COVID-19’s damage
~ Daniel Penny's GiveSendGo campaign: Crowdfunding primarily benefits the most privileged
~ Did 'wokeness' cancel Police Ten 7? New research suggests racial stereotyping was the real culprit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter