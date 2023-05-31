The first line of vaccines was highly effective at restricting COVID-19’s damage
By Nana Wu, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Health, Kinesiology, and Applied Physiology, Concordia University
Keven Joyal-Desmarais, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Health, Kinesiology, and Applied Physiology, Concordia University
Simon Bacon, Professor of Behavioural Medicine, Concordia University
New analysis answers questions about the ongoing effectiveness of COVID vaccines: How well they protect against infection, hospitalization and death months after initial doses or after a booster shot.
