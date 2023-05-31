Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Daniel Penny's GiveSendGo campaign: Crowdfunding primarily benefits the most privileged

By Jeremy Snyder, Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Helping people secure due process in the courts is a noble goal. But the problem with crowdfunding campaigns is that they largely operate as popularity contests.The Conversation


