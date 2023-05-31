Did 'wokeness' cancel Police Ten 7? New research suggests racial stereotyping was the real culprit
By Antje Deckert, Associate Professor (Criminology), Auckland University of Technology
Juan Marcellus Tauri, Adjunct Associate Professor, Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
A new study finds sample episodes of the recently cancelled Police Ten 7 TV show disproportionately featured Māori and Pasifika suspects or offenders. It also under-represented Polynesian officers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 31, 2023