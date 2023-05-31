Tolerance.ca
The Netherlands: Police violate rights of peaceful protesters

By Amnesty International
Unlawful surveillance of peaceful protesters in the Netherlands is undermining the right to privacy and having a chilling effect on the right to protest, said Amnesty International Netherlands in a report published today.   The report, Unchecked power: ID checks and collection of data from peaceful protesters in the Netherlands, finds that supervision and control of police surveillance methods fall short of both national laws and […]


© Amnesty International -
