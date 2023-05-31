Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: States must urge the United Arab Emirates to reform its dismal rights record to help ensure a successful climate meeting

By Amnesty International
States participating in a climate meeting starting on 5 June in Bonn, which will help set the agenda for the COP28 in Dubai later this year, should urge the United Arab Emirates to improve its dismal human rights record to ensure a successful conference, Amnesty International said today. The post UAE: States must urge the United Arab Emirates to reform its dismal rights record to help ensure a successful climate meeting appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The first line of vaccines was highly effective at restricting COVID-19’s damage
~ Daniel Penny's GiveSendGo campaign: Crowdfunding primarily benefits the most privileged
~ Did 'wokeness' cancel Police Ten 7? New research suggests racial stereotyping was the real culprit
~ The Netherlands: Police violate rights of peaceful protesters
~ Mr. Associated Press: How 20th-century journalism titan Kent Cooper transformed the news industry
~ From Donald Trump to Danielle Smith: 4 ways populists are jeopardizing democracy
~ Making NZ's tax system fairer is a good idea – but this proposed new law isn't the answer
~ A kiss to detect wine on her breath: the violent policing of women drinking in Ancient Rome
~ Have we got the brain all wrong? A new study shows its shape is more important than its wiring
~ I'm over 65 and worried about the flu. Which vaccine should I have?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter