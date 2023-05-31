I'm over 65 and worried about the flu. Which vaccine should I have?
By Magdalena Plebanski, Professor of Immunology, RMIT University
Jennifer Boer, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
Katie Louise Flanagan, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania
Kirsty Wilson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
To combat the decline in immunity as we age, specific boosters are available for people aged over 65. Here’s how they work, and why they are needed.
- Wednesday, May 31, 2023