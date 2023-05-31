Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Harvard of anti-terrorism: how Israel's military-industrial complex feeds the global arms trade

By Kevin Foster, Head, School of Languages, Literatures, Cultures and Linguistics, Monash University
In The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World, Antony Loewenstein details how Israel’s military-industrial complex has grown from a minor industry into a dominant economic and social force at home and abroad.

He traces how, since 1967, the Occupied Territories and their people have furnished Israel with a living laboratory for their application and development of border security and surveillance systems, phone-hacking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
