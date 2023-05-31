Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'An exciting possibility': scientists discover markedly different kangaroos on either side of Australia's dingo fence

By Vera Weisbecker, Associate Professor, Flinders University
Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Models Theme Leader for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Frédérik Saltré, Research Fellow in Ecology for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Rex Mitchell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Flinders University
The merits of the dingo fence are hotly debated, and there have been calls to pull it down. We need a better understanding of how the mega-structure affects species that live along it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mr. Associated Press: How 20th-century journalism titan Kent Cooper transformed the news industry
~ From Donald Trump to Danielle Smith: 4 ways populists are jeopardizing democracy
~ Making NZ's tax system fairer is a good idea – but this proposed new law isn't the answer
~ A kiss to detect wine on her breath: the violent policing of women drinking in Ancient Rome
~ Have we got the brain all wrong? A new study shows its shape is more important than its wiring
~ I'm over 65 and worried about the flu. Which vaccine should I have?
~ The Harvard of anti-terrorism: how Israel's military-industrial complex feeds the global arms trade
~ In the 1800s, colonisers attempted to listen to First Nations people. It didn't stop the massacres
~ Closing the First Nations employment gap will take 100 years
~ It's not just climate – we've already breached most of the Earth's limits. A safer, fairer future means treading lightly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter