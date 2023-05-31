It's not just climate – we've already breached most of the Earth's limits. A safer, fairer future means treading lightly
By Steven J Lade, Resilience researcher at Australian National University, Australian National University
Ben Stewart-Koster, Senior research fellow, Griffith University
Stuart Bunn, Professor, Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
Syezlin Hasan, Research fellow, Griffith University
Xuemei Bai, Distinguished Professor, Australian National University
We’ve blown past the safe and just limit for vital Earth systems, from climate change to the biosphere and the use of fertilisers and freshwater. For humans to thrive means living in safe limits
