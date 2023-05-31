Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN commends Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia, as final judgement is delivered

The UN chief on Wednesday commended the work of the judges and staff of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), as its final judgement was delivered, increasing the prison sentences on appeal of two former top Serbian security officials.


