Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to hone your leadership skills, and what your company can do to help

By Zara Whysall, Associate Professor of Business Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
The UK labour market has finally started to see a fall in vacancies following a post-COVID spike in open positions. But there are still more than a million job vacancies, which are “damaging the economy by preventing firms from fulfilling order books and taking on new work”, according to the British Chambers of Commerce.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Support does not necessarily mean understanding': Interview with founder of Taiwan-based ‘Ukrainian Voices’ Oleksandr Shyn
~ Uganda's anti-homosexuality law is a patriarchal backlash against progress
~ Turkey: what to expect from Erdoğan, his ultranationalist alliance and their 'family values' pledges
~ Kenya at 60: how the British used street names to show colonial power
~ Tina Turner: the singer’s resilience and defiance were typical of a survivor of intimate partner abuse
~ Beavers are the undiscovered engineers of the boreal forest
~ Where does the 'ñ' come from? The history of a very special Spanish letter
~ Spanish elections: why devastating local losses to the right have forced socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez to call an early national vote
~ Why 40°C is bearable in a desert but lethal in the tropics
~ Debate: The end of the internal-combustion car: why competition is vital to bringing about cleaner transport
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter