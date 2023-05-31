Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why 40°C is bearable in a desert but lethal in the tropics

By Alan Thomas Kennedy-Asser, Research Associate in Climate Science, University of Bristol
Dann Mitchell, Professor of Climate Science, University of Bristol
Eunice Lo, Research Fellow in Climate Change and Health, University of Bristol
This year, even before the northern hemisphere hot season began, temperature records were being shattered. Spain for instance saw temperatures in April (38.8°C) that would be out of the ordinary even at the peak of summer. South and south-east Asia in particular were hammered by a very persistent heatwave, and all-time record temperatures were experienced in countries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
