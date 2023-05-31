Debate: The end of the internal-combustion car: why competition is vital to bringing about cleaner transport
By Anna Souakri, Affiliate Professor in Strategy/Innovation & Researcher at Square Management, ESCP Business School
Jean-Marc Daniel, Emeritus associate Professor, Law Economics & Humanities, ESCP Business School
Faced with a Germany-led coalition seeking to ban internal-combustion-engine car sales from 2035, the EU needs to stay firm on its core economic principles.
© The Conversation
