Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debate: The end of the internal-combustion car: why competition is vital to bringing about cleaner transport

By Anna Souakri, Affiliate Professor in Strategy/Innovation & Researcher at Square Management, ESCP Business School
Jean-Marc Daniel, Emeritus associate Professor, Law Economics & Humanities, ESCP Business School
Faced with a Germany-led coalition seeking to ban internal-combustion-engine car sales from 2035, the EU needs to stay firm on its core economic principles.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
