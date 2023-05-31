Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Authorities detaining seriously ill activist for more than 500 days, despite a judge ordering his release

By Amnesty International
Angola authorities must release Tanaice Neutro, an activist who is being detained arbitrarily for more than 500 days despite suffering from severe health issues, Amnesty International said today. Tanaice Neutro was arrested on 13 January 2022 after he allegedly shared a video online in which he called Angolan President João Lourenço a “clown” and said […] The post Angola: Authorities detaining seriously ill activist for more than 500 days, despite a judge ordering his release appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Support does not necessarily mean understanding': Interview with founder of Taiwan-based ‘Ukrainian Voices’ Oleksandr Shyn
~ Uganda's anti-homosexuality law is a patriarchal backlash against progress
~ Turkey: what to expect from Erdoğan, his ultranationalist alliance and their 'family values' pledges
~ Kenya at 60: how the British used street names to show colonial power
~ Tina Turner: the singer’s resilience and defiance were typical of a survivor of intimate partner abuse
~ Beavers are the undiscovered engineers of the boreal forest
~ Where does the 'ñ' come from? The history of a very special Spanish letter
~ Spanish elections: why devastating local losses to the right have forced socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez to call an early national vote
~ How to hone your leadership skills, and what your company can do to help
~ Why 40°C is bearable in a desert but lethal in the tropics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter