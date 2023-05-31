Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Succession finale: HBO’s epic family drama comes to an end

By Gill Jamieson, Senior Lecturer in Film, Television & Cultural Studies, University of the West of Scotland
Warning: the following article contains spoilers.

Succession, HBO’s searing indictment of late capitalism, has finally ended for good. And what an ending.

The warring siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are reunited at their mother’s Caribbean retreat. The location is suitably lush, the fridge is poorly stocked (their mother, far from the nurturing type, never has anything to eat) and Kendall has just revealed that Swedish GoJo mogul Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) has shafted Shiv on his promise to make her CEO of the family…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
