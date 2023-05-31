Tolerance.ca
Summer reading: 5 books that explore LGBTQ teen and young adult life

By Jonathan Alexander, Professor of English and Gender & Sexuality Studies, University of California, Irvine
In recognition of LGBT Pride Month, The Conversation reached out to Jonathan Alexander – an English professor with a scholarly interest in the interplay between sexuality and literature – for recommendations of young adult fiction books that feature LGBTQ characters. What follows is a list that Alexander, who has just stepped down as the children’s and young adult fiction section editor for the Los Angeles Review of Books, considers as…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
