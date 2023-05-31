Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Free secondary education in African countries is on the rise - but is it the best policy? What the evidence says

By Rob Gruijters, Associate Professor in Education & International Development, University of Cambridge
When President Salva Kiir announced the abolition of secondary school fees in South Sudan in February 2023, he was following several fellow African leaders.

Ghana, Madagascar, Malawi,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
