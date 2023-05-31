Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Economic woes dash job prospects in low income countries: ILO

Soaring debt levels compounded by high inflation and rising interest rates have dashed job-seekers’ hopes in developing countries, the International Labour Organization (ILO) warned on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Succession finale: HBO’s epic family drama comes to an end
~ If we're going to label AI an 'extinction risk', we need to clarify how it could happen
~ Remembering South Africa's "Grand Geek" Barry Dwolatzky - engineer and programming pioneer
~ Cytomegalovirus lies dormant in most US adults and is the leading infectious cause of birth defects, but few have heard of it
~ How the sounds of 'Succession' shred the grandeur and respect the characters so desperately try to project
~ Amid fears of Chinese influence, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has grown more powerful
~ Most super rich couples have breadwinning husbands and stay-at-home wives, contrasting sharply with everyone else
~ Summer reading: 5 books that explore LGBTQ teen and young adult life
~ What is Theravada Buddhism?
~ Street scrolls: The beats, rhymes and spirituality of Latin hip-hop
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter